Clean Chit to Siddaramaiah: A Political Plot or Genuine Acquittal?

Lokayukta police have cleared Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah of corruption charges regarding MUDA site allotment to his wife, Parvathi B M. The opposition called it a political conspiracy by BJP and JD(S) to damage his reputation. The case was dismissed due to insufficient evidence, court ruled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-02-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 15:11 IST
In a recent development, the Lokayukta police absolved Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of allegations in the controversial MUDA site allotment case. Charges of misconduct involving the allotment of 14 sites to Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi B M, have been dismissed due to lack of evidence.

Cabinet colleagues, including Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar, described the case as a politically motivated move by opposition parties BJP and JD(S) to tarnish Siddaramaiah's political standing. They dismissed allegations of any conspiracy, asserting that the Lokayukta operates independently of government influence.

The BJP has reiterated its skepticism towards the Lokayukta's investigation, advocating for a CBI-led probe. However, the High Court has denied this request, reinforcing the Lokayukta's autonomy in concluding the case based on existing evidence.

