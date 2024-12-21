Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Lives in Bahraich

Three men died and one was injured in a motorcycle accident in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh. The accident happened when the motorcycle lost control and hit a tree. The victims were headed to a function when the incident occurred. The lone survivor is critically injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 21-12-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 17:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, three young men lost their lives in a motorcycle accident in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident unfolded late Friday night near Maan Nagar intersection.

Saroj Verma, Deepak Yadav, and Vaidik Kumar, also known as Bunty Chauhan, were on their way to attend a function along with Mahesh Chauhan when their motorcycle lost control and collided with a roadside tree, according to local police reports.

The victims were rushed to Ikauna Community Health Centre in Shravasti district, where two of them were declared dead. The other two injured parties were transferred to Bahraich Medical College, where one more succumbed to his injuries, leaving Mahesh Chauhan as the sole survivor. He has now been referred to Lucknow for further treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

