Left Menu

Cold Wave Grips Northern India: Orange Alerts and Freezing Temperatures

The cold wave in Himachal Pradesh and surrounding areas prompted orange alerts, impacting districts like Bilaspur and Una, where temperatures dipped below freezing. Weather offices warned of fog and frost, while cold affected water supply and hydropower. Kashmir saw slightly milder nights, yet temperatures remained sub-zero.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 21:05 IST
Cold Wave Grips Northern India: Orange Alerts and Freezing Temperatures
  • Country:
  • India

The cold wave in Himachal Pradesh intensified, prompting the local weather department to issue an orange alert for Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur, and Mandi districts, while Kashmir experienced slightly milder temperatures with a rise in nighttime readings.

Tabo emerged as the coldest spot in Himachal Pradesh, registering minus 11.6 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Una recorded a minimum of 1 degree Celsius and was also the warmest during the day. A yellow warning was issued for dense fog in specific regions from December 24 to 26.

In Jammu and Kashmir, water pipes froze, and thin ice layers formed over water bodies, disrupting supply. Cities like Srinagar recorded relatively warmer nights, but spots like Pahalgam and Gulmarg remained severely cold. Rajasthan faced chilly weather with Karauli hitting the lowest at 4.5 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024