Cold Wave Grips Northern India: Orange Alerts and Freezing Temperatures
The cold wave in Himachal Pradesh and surrounding areas prompted orange alerts, impacting districts like Bilaspur and Una, where temperatures dipped below freezing. Weather offices warned of fog and frost, while cold affected water supply and hydropower. Kashmir saw slightly milder nights, yet temperatures remained sub-zero.
The cold wave in Himachal Pradesh intensified, prompting the local weather department to issue an orange alert for Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur, and Mandi districts, while Kashmir experienced slightly milder temperatures with a rise in nighttime readings.
Tabo emerged as the coldest spot in Himachal Pradesh, registering minus 11.6 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Una recorded a minimum of 1 degree Celsius and was also the warmest during the day. A yellow warning was issued for dense fog in specific regions from December 24 to 26.
In Jammu and Kashmir, water pipes froze, and thin ice layers formed over water bodies, disrupting supply. Cities like Srinagar recorded relatively warmer nights, but spots like Pahalgam and Gulmarg remained severely cold. Rajasthan faced chilly weather with Karauli hitting the lowest at 4.5 degrees Celsius.
