Uttarakhand's Green Leap: Dhami's Infrastructure Push

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched 74 projects worth Rs 188.07 crore, including EV charging stations and parking facilities. These initiatives aim to alleviate traffic congestion and curb air pollution in Dehradun, highlighting the state's commitment to sustainable urban development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 22-12-2024 23:10 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 23:10 IST
Uttarakhand's Green Leap: Dhami's Infrastructure Push
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken a significant step towards sustainable urban development by launching 74 infrastructure projects worth Rs 188.07 crore.

The projects include four electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and advanced parking facilities designed to ease traffic congestion and boost environmental sustainability.

Addressing attendees, Dhami emphasized the state's resolve to make Dehradun free from air pollution, with additional EV charging stations planned in seven other locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

