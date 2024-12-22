Uttarakhand's Green Leap: Dhami's Infrastructure Push

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken a significant step towards sustainable urban development by launching 74 infrastructure projects worth Rs 188.07 crore.

The projects include four electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and advanced parking facilities designed to ease traffic congestion and boost environmental sustainability.

Addressing attendees, Dhami emphasized the state's resolve to make Dehradun free from air pollution, with additional EV charging stations planned in seven other locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)