Rising from the Ruins: Resilience Amid the Waves

Twenty years on, survivors of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, like Neungduangjai Sritrakarn, reflect on the disaster that claimed 230,000 lives. In Thailand’s Phang Nga province, scars remain as they rebuild. While the coast thrives again, annual tsunami drills still trigger trauma in those who lost loved ones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bannamkhem | Updated: 23-12-2024 15:57 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 15:57 IST
Two decades after the catastrophic 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, survivors in Southern Thailand relive memories of the devastating event. Among them is Neungduangjai Sritrakarn, whose family's swift evacuation saved their lives, but not without losing several relatives.

In Phang Nga, where over 5,400 people perished, life has rebounded. Businesses thrive, and tourists have returned. Yet reminders of the tragedy abound, from memorials to evacuation route signs, marking the haunting legacy that residents live with daily.

Despite government drills aimed at safety, the community's trauma remains ingrained. Survivors like Somneuk Chuaykerd still face fear and loss, reminding them of that tragic day. For Neungduangjai, rebuilding by the sea is a testament to their resilience and enduring connection to their homeland.

