Unmasking Urban Air: The Sources of India's PM2.5 Pollution

A study reveals the main contributors to PM2.5 pollution in Indian cities, highlighting that residential and transportation sectors dominate in the north, east, and central regions. Meanwhile, industry and energy sectors lead in the west and south. Greater Mumbai experiences the highest local pollution levels.

Updated: 23-12-2024 16:48 IST
  • India

A study has identified the primary sources of PM2.5 pollution across various regions in India. Researchers have found that residential and transportation sectors are the main contributors in cities of north, east, and central India, whereas industrial and energy activities are leading causes in the west and south.

Data was gathered from an analysis of 53 cities, each with populations exceeding a million, during the winter season of 2015-2016. The study exposes the prominence of residential emissions — primarily from burning biomass for cooking and heating — in north Indian cities such as Srinagar and Varanasi.

Conversely, pollution in cities like Greater Mumbai can largely be attributed to industrial, energy, and residential contributions, marking it as the most affected in terms of local PM2.5 levels. Additionally, vehicular emissions are identified as a dominant source of nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds.

