World Bank Pledges $12 Million to Aid Earthquake-Struck Vanuatu

The World Bank has committed $12 million to aid Vanuatu in its recovery efforts following a catastrophic earthquake. Occurring last week, the 7.3 magnitude quake resulted in the death of at least 14 individuals and inflicted extensive damage across the island nation.

The support comes as a relief for Vanuatu, whose economy has been severely impacted by the disaster. Speaking on the aid package, Stephen N. Ndegwa, World Bank Country Director for the Pacific and Papua New Guinea, expressed hopes that the assistance would expedite the nation's recovery, restore employment, and extend vital support to those in dire need.

The earthquake severely affected Port Vila, the capital, leading to the closure of the downtown area. Local authorities reported that the disaster resulted in over 210 injuries, highlighting the urgent need for humanitarian intervention and infrastructure rebuilding.

(With inputs from agencies.)