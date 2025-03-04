Rajnath Singh Inaugurates MHA-DRDO Collaboration Conference on Advanced Security and Disaster Relief Technologies

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) - Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Collaboration Conference-Cum-Exhibition on ‘Advanced Technologies for Internal Security and Disaster Relief Operations’ at DRDO Bhawan, New Delhi. Organized by the Directorate of Low Intensity Conflict (DLIC) under DRDO, this two-day event aims to equip Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) officers with the latest advancements in technology to address evolving security and disaster management challenges.

Strengthening Internal Security and Disaster Response

Addressing the gathering, Shri Rajnath Singh emphasized the increasing complexity of global security threats and the growing overlap between internal and external security. “Security challenges in the modern world are evolving rapidly. It is imperative that our institutions collaborate to ensure a strong, secure, and self-reliant India,” he stated. He stressed the need for an integrated approach across security agencies, leveraging cutting-edge technology to counter emerging threats such as cyber warfare, hybrid warfare, space-based challenges, and transnational organized crime.

India’s internal security landscape is no longer limited to conventional threats such as terrorism, separatist movements, and left-wing extremism. The rise of cyber-attacks, misinformation campaigns, and space-based espionage necessitates the development of advanced solutions. Shri Rajnath Singh highlighted that DRDO has significantly contributed to enhancing India’s defense capabilities, with its innovations benefiting internal security forces as well.

DRDO’s Role in Modernizing Security Forces

Raksha Mantri underscored DRDO’s pivotal role in modernizing security forces through the development of small arms, bulletproof jackets, surveillance systems, and communication tools. He urged DRDO and MHA to work together in identifying and developing scalable products that can be deployed efficiently. “Our security forces require the best tools and technologies to stay ahead of the curve. DRDO’s focus on modernization has led to the induction and evaluation of various cutting-edge products for internal security agencies,” he remarked.

Recalling his tenure as Home Minister, Shri Rajnath Singh acknowledged the fruitful collaboration between security agencies and scientific institutions, which resulted in significant technological advancements. He cited examples such as the corner shot weapon system, INSAS rifles, IED jammer vehicles, and riot control vehicles that have been effectively integrated into CAPFs’ operations.

Technology in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Relief

Beyond security operations, Shri Rajnath Singh stressed the importance of leveraging technology in disaster management and humanitarian relief. “The role of technology extends beyond defense; it is also vital for ensuring peace and social welfare. Advanced systems like bulletproof jackets, drones, surveillance equipment, and anti-drone technologies must be employed for disaster response,” he stated.

Highlighting the increasing frequency of natural disasters such as cyclones, avalanches, earthquakes, and cloud bursts, he emphasized the need for advanced rescue tools. Technologies like thermal imaging cameras, drone-based detection systems, and victim-locating devices can significantly reduce casualties and damage. Referring to the recent avalanche in Mana, Uttarakhand, he praised the use of advanced rescue equipment in saving lives and mitigating disaster impact.

Public Awareness and Regional Security Conferences

Shri Rajnath Singh called for greater involvement of civil society in disaster preparedness and response. “Disaster management must become an integral part of our preparedness. We must educate the general public on how to respond in times of crisis,” he urged.

He also stressed the need for focused conferences addressing region-specific security challenges. “Security threats in India are not uniform. Issues faced in insurgency-affected Northeast regions differ from those in Naxal-affected areas or border regions. Similarly, urban security concerns vary from those in rural areas. We must hold dedicated conferences to address these region-specific challenges and solutions,” he added.

Advancing ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ Through Indigenous Technology

During the event, the Transfer of Technology (ToT) for the ASMI 9x19mm Machine Pistol was handed over by DRDO to Lokesh Machinery Tool, marking a significant step toward self-reliance in defense manufacturing. Shri Rajnath Singh also inaugurated an exhibition showcasing DRDO-designed technologies developed in collaboration with the Indian defense industry, emphasizing achievements in indigenization.

Three key documents were released to enhance cooperation and technological advancements in internal security and disaster management:

Compendium of DRDO Products for Internal Security Compendium of DRDO Products for Police Operations Compendium of DRDO Products for Disaster Relief Operations

Technical Sessions and Future Collaborations

The conference features seven technical sessions covering critical areas such as Left-Wing Extremism, border management, advanced weapon technologies, drone & counter-drone solutions, disaster management, policing & crowd control, and futuristic communication technologies.

Secretary DDR&D and Chairman DRDO, Dr. Samir V Kamat, highlighted that over 100 DRDO-developed products have been or will soon be inducted into various MHA agencies. He emphasized that DRDO’s technological innovations are instrumental not just in defense services but also in internal security and disaster relief operations.

The event was attended by Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Secretary (Border Management) MHA Shri Rajendra Kumar, Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Sanjeev Kumar, DG (Production, Coordination & Services Interaction) Dr. Chandrika Kaushik, and other senior officials from the Ministry of Defence and MHA.

This conference marks a significant step toward fostering collaboration between security agencies and technology developers, ensuring India remains at the forefront of innovation in security and disaster management.