Jammu and Kashmir's Struggle for Power Amid Winter Chill

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, discussed the region's struggles with power cuts amid severe cold. He highlighted the need for 100% metering to ensure uninterrupted electricity and addressed issues related to water supply, tourism, and healthcare, while advocating for the restoration of statehood.

Updated: 26-12-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 16:35 IST
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah acknowledged the intense cold conditions affecting the region during a press meet on Thursday. He emphasized the challenge of ensuring uninterrupted electricity, stating that it hinges on achieving 100 percent metering.

Abdullah expressed hope that snowfall would end the current dry spell, aiding winter preparedness efforts. The government aims to minimize power cuts and maintain water supply, despite freezing temperatures. Issues related to unscheduled power outages remain due to pressure on the system, prompting calls for increased metering to alleviate the load.

During a recent surprise visit to local hospitals, Abdullah found better facilities but noted staffing complaints at night. He also highlighted efforts to boost tourism by promoting Jammu and Kashmir as a year-round destination, contingent on snowfall in tourist areas.

