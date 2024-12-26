Jammu and Kashmir's Struggle for Power Amid Winter Chill
Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, discussed the region's struggles with power cuts amid severe cold. He highlighted the need for 100% metering to ensure uninterrupted electricity and addressed issues related to water supply, tourism, and healthcare, while advocating for the restoration of statehood.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah acknowledged the intense cold conditions affecting the region during a press meet on Thursday. He emphasized the challenge of ensuring uninterrupted electricity, stating that it hinges on achieving 100 percent metering.
Abdullah expressed hope that snowfall would end the current dry spell, aiding winter preparedness efforts. The government aims to minimize power cuts and maintain water supply, despite freezing temperatures. Issues related to unscheduled power outages remain due to pressure on the system, prompting calls for increased metering to alleviate the load.
During a recent surprise visit to local hospitals, Abdullah found better facilities but noted staffing complaints at night. He also highlighted efforts to boost tourism by promoting Jammu and Kashmir as a year-round destination, contingent on snowfall in tourist areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Chief Minister
- Omar Abdullah
- electricity
- metring
- winters
- tourism
- hospitals
- statehood
ALSO READ
Odisha Waives Rs 4097 Crore Electricity Dues for Industries
Ontario Prepares for US Trade Tensions with Potential Liquor, Electricity Restrictions
Assam Government Saves Over Rs 33 Crore in Electricity Bills
Chandigarh Congress Protests Against Electricity Department Privatization
Work will be done to establish electricity grid connectivity, multi-product petroleum pipeline: PM Modi on India-Lanka economic ties.