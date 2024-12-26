Left Menu

Rajasthan's Cold Surge: Rain and Hailstorm Alert

Rajasthan faces severe cold with a new western disturbance promising rain and hailstorms across parts of the state. Dense fog persists, and the minimum temperature in certain areas has dropped sharply. Light rain is anticipated in Kota and Bharatpur, while dry weather is likely to continue elsewhere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 26-12-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 18:37 IST
Rajasthan is bracing for rain and hailstorm activity starting Thursday due to an incoming western disturbance, amidst an ongoing severe cold wave.

The Meteorological Centre in Jaipur forecasts light to moderate rain in select regions, including Udaipur, Ajmer, Kota, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Bikaner divisions.

Despite a mainly dry spell, dense fog blankets the state, with 'cold day' conditions particularly affecting western Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

