Rajasthan's Cold Surge: Rain and Hailstorm Alert

Rajasthan is bracing for rain and hailstorm activity starting Thursday due to an incoming western disturbance, amidst an ongoing severe cold wave.

The Meteorological Centre in Jaipur forecasts light to moderate rain in select regions, including Udaipur, Ajmer, Kota, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Bikaner divisions.

Despite a mainly dry spell, dense fog blankets the state, with 'cold day' conditions particularly affecting western Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)