Nitish Kumar Revives Development with Major Project Launches in Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took significant strides in regional development on Thursday by launching and inaugurating a series of projects valued at Rs 423.60 crore across the districts of Sitamarhi and Sheohar. This initiative marks a resurgence in the governmental commitment towards infrastructure and welfare schemes.

A notable highlight of Kumar's 'Pragati Yatra' was the reopening of the long-closed Riga sugar mill in Sitamarhi. In a move geared towards boosting the local economy, Kumar virtually inaugurated projects totaling Rs 236.60 crore, which include diverse initiatives such as the Satuahi pond, a new meditation centre, and children's facilities under 'Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Abhiyan'.

In Sheohar, the CM laid down the foundation stones for 230 projects, underscoring a robust investment of Rs 187 crore. Reaffirming his emphasis on regional development, Kumar also committed to settling overdue payments to sugarcane farmers and enhancing agricultural prices, ensuring support for local livelihoods.

