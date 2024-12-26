Left Menu

Nitish Kumar Revives Development with Major Project Launches in Bihar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has launched and inaugurated development projects and welfare schemes worth Rs 423.60 crore in Sitamarhi and Sheohar districts, including the reopening of the Riga sugar mill. Several projects under 'Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Abhiyan' were also initiated to empower local communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 26-12-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 20:25 IST
Nitish Kumar Revives Development with Major Project Launches in Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took significant strides in regional development on Thursday by launching and inaugurating a series of projects valued at Rs 423.60 crore across the districts of Sitamarhi and Sheohar. This initiative marks a resurgence in the governmental commitment towards infrastructure and welfare schemes.

A notable highlight of Kumar's 'Pragati Yatra' was the reopening of the long-closed Riga sugar mill in Sitamarhi. In a move geared towards boosting the local economy, Kumar virtually inaugurated projects totaling Rs 236.60 crore, which include diverse initiatives such as the Satuahi pond, a new meditation centre, and children's facilities under 'Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Abhiyan'.

In Sheohar, the CM laid down the foundation stones for 230 projects, underscoring a robust investment of Rs 187 crore. Reaffirming his emphasis on regional development, Kumar also committed to settling overdue payments to sugarcane farmers and enhancing agricultural prices, ensuring support for local livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024