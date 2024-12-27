Left Menu

Unveiling the Heat: Atmospheric Patterns Behind Europe's Scorching Summers

A new study from the Potsdam Institute reveals that extreme heat events in central Europe are influenced by atmospheric patterns and soil water deficits. Despite noticeable temperature changes, these factors play a more significant role in driving dry weather extremes and affecting climate adaptation strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 17:24 IST
Unveiling the Heat: Atmospheric Patterns Behind Europe's Scorching Summers
  • Country:
  • India

Recent research conducted by the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research shines a spotlight on the primary drivers behind extreme heat events in central Europe. The study emphasizes that unusual atmospheric patterns and soil water deficits are the main culprits, with temperature changes being less impactful.

While temperature fluctuations garner much attention, the research underscores the critical role of atmospheric factors coupled with the soil's moisture memory, which affects how long water persists in the soil after a rainfall. These elements are pivotal in shaping the region's dry weather conditions.

Published in Communications Earth and Environment, the findings reveal that dry soil amplified temperature increases by a staggering 67 percent from 1979 to 2020. The study warns of the complex nature of these extreme events, which pose considerable challenges to climate adaptation efforts globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024