NASA's Parker Solar Probe: Pioneering Close Encounters with the Sun

NASA's Parker Solar Probe has made history by becoming the closest human-made object to the Sun. The spacecraft completed its journey on December 24, swooping to within 3.8 million miles of the solar surface.

Operating safely and performing normally, the Parker Solar Probe navigated through the Sun's outer atmosphere, known scientifically as the corona.

This unprecedented voyage is part of NASA's mission to deepen our understanding of the Sun's behaviors and its impact on Earth, marking a significant milestone in solar research.

