Left Menu

Parker Solar Probe's Historic Solar Encounter

NASA's Parker Solar Probe has conducted the closest-ever flyby of the sun, coming within 3.8 million miles. Launched in 2018, the probe aims to better understand the sun's corona and solar wind. It survived extreme temperatures, reaching a top speed of 430,000 mph.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 27-12-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 21:25 IST
Parker Solar Probe's Historic Solar Encounter

NASA's Parker Solar Probe has set a new record by making the closest approach to the sun, as confirmed by the space agency on Friday.

This week, the spacecraft passed within 3.8 million miles of the sun, breaking records. On Thursday night, NASA received confirmation of its survival.

Launched in 2018, Parker has traveled through the sun's outer atmosphere, or corona, and will continue to orbit at this distance until at least September. It achieved speeds of 430,000 mph and endured temperatures up to 2,500 degrees Fahrenheit.

Scientists anticipate that data collected by Parker will provide insights into why the sun's corona is significantly hotter than its surface and the mechanisms behind the solar wind.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024