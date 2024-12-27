Parker Solar Probe's Historic Solar Encounter

NASA's Parker Solar Probe has set a new record by making the closest approach to the sun, as confirmed by the space agency on Friday.

This week, the spacecraft passed within 3.8 million miles of the sun, breaking records. On Thursday night, NASA received confirmation of its survival.

Launched in 2018, Parker has traveled through the sun's outer atmosphere, or corona, and will continue to orbit at this distance until at least September. It achieved speeds of 430,000 mph and endured temperatures up to 2,500 degrees Fahrenheit.

Scientists anticipate that data collected by Parker will provide insights into why the sun's corona is significantly hotter than its surface and the mechanisms behind the solar wind.

