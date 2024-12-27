Parker Solar Probe's Historic Solar Encounter
NASA's Parker Solar Probe has conducted the closest-ever flyby of the sun, coming within 3.8 million miles. Launched in 2018, the probe aims to better understand the sun's corona and solar wind. It survived extreme temperatures, reaching a top speed of 430,000 mph.
NASA's Parker Solar Probe has set a new record by making the closest approach to the sun, as confirmed by the space agency on Friday.
This week, the spacecraft passed within 3.8 million miles of the sun, breaking records. On Thursday night, NASA received confirmation of its survival.
Launched in 2018, Parker has traveled through the sun's outer atmosphere, or corona, and will continue to orbit at this distance until at least September. It achieved speeds of 430,000 mph and endured temperatures up to 2,500 degrees Fahrenheit.
Scientists anticipate that data collected by Parker will provide insights into why the sun's corona is significantly hotter than its surface and the mechanisms behind the solar wind.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jammu & Kashmir Invited to Record-breaking Maha Kumbh Mela
Maha Kumbh 2025: Preparing for a Record-breaking Gathering
Gulveer Singh's Quest for a Record-Breaking Season in Athletics
Juan Soto: A New Era for Mets with Record-Breaking Contract
Reeza Hendricks Powers South Africa to Series Win with Record-Breaking Century