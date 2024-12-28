Left Menu

Tragic Demise: Elephant Deaths in Chhattisgarh

An elephant, approximately 15 years old, was found dead near a pond in Gitakunwari village, Chhattisgarh. Initial investigations suggest electrocution as the cause, pending post mortem confirmation. Over 50 elephants have perished in the region over the past four years, with significant cases in districts like Korba and Surguja.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Korba | Updated: 28-12-2024 14:48 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 14:46 IST
An elephant was discovered dead in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, sparking concerns over rising animal fatalities in the region.

The 15-year-old pachyderm was found by a pond in Gitakunwari village. Officials suspect electrocution, though confirmation awaits the post mortem report.

Chhattisgarh has reported over 50 elephant deaths in four years, highlighting a growing ecological concern, especially in districts such as Surguja and Korba.

(With inputs from agencies.)

