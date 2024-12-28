Tragic Demise: Elephant Deaths in Chhattisgarh

An elephant was discovered dead in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, sparking concerns over rising animal fatalities in the region.

The 15-year-old pachyderm was found by a pond in Gitakunwari village. Officials suspect electrocution, though confirmation awaits the post mortem report.

Chhattisgarh has reported over 50 elephant deaths in four years, highlighting a growing ecological concern, especially in districts such as Surguja and Korba.

(With inputs from agencies.)