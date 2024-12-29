Left Menu

Tornado Mayhem Strikes Houston Area: Fatalities and Widespread Damage

A series of tornadoes hit the Houston area, leading to one death and injuries to four others. The tornadoes caused significant damage to homes and infrastructure, particularly in Liverpool, Katy, Cypress, and other areas. Flight delays at Houston's main airports were reported as the storms continued.

Updated: 29-12-2024 03:30 IST
In a devastating turn of events, the Houston area was ravaged by a series of tornadoes on Saturday, resulting in one fatality and injuries to four individuals. The severe weather inflicted considerable damage on homes and vehicles across the region.

The tragic death occurred in Liverpool, south of Houston, where the local sheriff's office reported that, while four others suffered injuries, none were life-threatening. Meanwhile, the National Weather Service confirmed tornado touchdowns in northern areas like Katy, Cypress, Porter Heights, and Splendora, and farther south between Alvin and Liverpool.

Compounding the chaos, numerous mobile homes were either damaged or completely destroyed, and the emergency response infrastructure took a hit with a fire station's doors blown in. The storm's impact rippled beyond the ground, causing prolonged flight delays at Houston Bush Intercontinental and Houston Hobby airports, leaving passengers stranded.

