Wrexham's Momentous East Coast Soccer Tour: Clashing with Liverpool

Wrexham, the Welsh soccer club, embarks on an East Coast tour, playing a highlight game against Liverpool at Yankee Stadium. This follows the club's meteoric rise since 2022, climbing to sixth in the Championship and aiming for Premier League promotion. The tour includes matches with Leeds and Sunderland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wrexham | Updated: 05-03-2026 09:19 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 09:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wrexham AFC, the fast-rising Welsh soccer club, will face Liverpool in a friendly at Yankee Stadium as part of its East Coast tour this summer. This high-profile match is scheduled for July 29 and comes as Wrexham makes a bid to enter the prestigious Premier League.

The club's remarkable journey, chronicled in the Emmy-winning series 'Welcome to Wrexham,' started in 2022 with a promotion from the fifth division. Wrexham is now in the Championship for the first time since the 1980s, with just 11 games left this season. The team is currently in sixth place, aiming for a top-two finish to secure automatic promotion or vying for a spot in the end-of-season playoffs.

The three-match tour, announced on Wednesday, kicks off on July 25 against Leeds at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, followed by the high-profile game against Liverpool. The tour concludes with a match against Sunderland on August 2 at Subaru Park near Philadelphia.

