Weather Woes: Tornadoes and Snowstorms Paralyze U.S. Holiday Travel

Severe weather, featuring tornadoes in the southeast and snowstorms on the west coast, disrupted U.S. holiday travel. Thousands of flights were delayed or canceled. The southeast saw multiple tornadoes resulting in fatalities and property damage, while the west coast experienced high winds and heavy snow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2024 05:32 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 05:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Severe weather significantly impacted holiday travel across the United States on Saturday, as deadly tornadoes battered the southeast and heavy snow and wind swept the west coast, leading to widespread travel disruptions.

Flight tracking site FlightAware reported over 7,000 U.S. flight delays and more than 200 cancellations, with significant disruptions at major airports in Atlanta and Texas. The National Weather Service confirmed at least 10 tornadoes in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, resulting in one fatality near Houston.

The west coast faced powerful winds and heavy rain, particularly in California's Tahoe Basin, with forecasters warning of potential power outages due to downed trees and power lines. San Francisco to Portland is expected to receive significant rainfall and snowfall before New Year's Eve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

