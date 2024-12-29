Weather Woes: Tornadoes and Snowstorms Paralyze U.S. Holiday Travel

Severe weather significantly impacted holiday travel across the United States on Saturday, as deadly tornadoes battered the southeast and heavy snow and wind swept the west coast, leading to widespread travel disruptions.

Flight tracking site FlightAware reported over 7,000 U.S. flight delays and more than 200 cancellations, with significant disruptions at major airports in Atlanta and Texas. The National Weather Service confirmed at least 10 tornadoes in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, resulting in one fatality near Houston.

The west coast faced powerful winds and heavy rain, particularly in California's Tahoe Basin, with forecasters warning of potential power outages due to downed trees and power lines. San Francisco to Portland is expected to receive significant rainfall and snowfall before New Year's Eve.

