Inferno Engulfs Chemical Factories in Maharashtra's Palghar District

A massive fire broke out in two chemical factories in Boisar-Tarapur MIDC, Maharashtra. The blaze, which started in UK Aromatic and Chemical Company, spread to Shree Chemicals. Firefighters contained the flames in five hours. No injuries were reported, and the cause remains unknown.

Updated: 29-12-2024 23:20 IST
  • India

A massive fire erupted on Sunday, tearing through two chemical factories in Boisar-Tarapur MIDC in Maharashtra's Palghar district, according to officials. The fire initially broke out at UK Aromatic and Chemical Company, quickly spreading to the neighboring Shree Chemicals facility in the Salwad Shivaji Nagar area.

Firefighters rushed to the scene, battling the flames with several fire engines and water tankers for almost five hours before bringing the situation under control. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as workers evacuated the UK Aromatic and Chemicals Factory premises on time, thus averting a major disaster.

The Palghar fire control room received an emergency call about the incident at approximately 6:20 PM, prompting a swift firefighting response. By around 11 PM, officials had confirmed that the fire was under control. However, the exact cause of the blaze and the extent of damage remain to be determined.

