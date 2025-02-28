Palghar Police Emerge as Best in Maharashtra for Governance Excellence
Palghar police department is celebrated as the best-performing police department in Maharashtra, topping the 100-day governance improvement campaign. They received praise from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for their leadership and excellence. The department's success was measured through a comprehensive seven-point evaluation program.
The Palghar police department has been hailed as the leading force in Maharashtra, securing the number one rank in the 100-day governance improvement campaign. The announcement was made official on Friday.
During the campaign, which began on January 7, a 50-day performance review placed the Palghar police at the top, according to an official release. The campaign is set to conclude on April 16.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis awarded an appreciation letter to Superintendent Balasaheb Patil on Thursday, commending the department for its outstanding leadership and operational excellence. The assessment considered aspects such as cyber safety, cleanliness drives, and AI integration, paving the way for lasting improvements in public services and law enforcement.
