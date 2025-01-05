Australia's Southeast Feels Heatwave's Wrath as Fire Risks Surge

Australia's southeast is grappling with a severe heatwave that has heightened bushfire risks, prompting fire bans across Victoria on Sunday. The state is bracing for scorching temperatures, with forecasts predicting highs of up to 45 degrees Celsius in certain areas.

In Victoria's capital, Melbourne, the mercury is expected to reach 38 degrees Celsius, while the town of Mildura in the state's northwest is facing even hotter conditions at 42 degrees Celsius. Authorities have categorized the fire danger as 'extreme' for several districts.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts a cooling wind change by Sunday night, potentially alleviating the situation. While recent fire seasons were relatively calm, they are still overshadowed by the catastrophic 'Black Summer' wildfires of 2019-2020 that wreaked havoc across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)