Left Menu

Tragic Family Loss in Pandrethan: A Winter's Tale

In Pandrethan, a family of five from Uri, Baramulla, tragically died from asphyxiation in their rented home. Harsh winter conditions led residents to predominantly stay indoors, using braziers to keep warm. The incident was met with condolences from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 06-01-2025 00:57 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 00:57 IST
Tragic Family Loss in Pandrethan: A Winter's Tale
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A heartbreaking incident occurred in the Pandrethan area of the city on Sunday, where a family of five was found dead due to asphyxiation, according to official reports.

The deceased, a couple and their three children originally from Uri, Baramulla district, were discovered in the evening in their rented home. Neighbors became concerned when they noticed no activity from the family during the day, leading them to alert the authorities.

The valley is experiencing a severe 40-day winter period, prompting families to stay inside, using braziers for warmth. Both Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed their sorrow for the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025