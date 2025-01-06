Tragic Family Loss in Pandrethan: A Winter's Tale
In Pandrethan, a family of five from Uri, Baramulla, tragically died from asphyxiation in their rented home. Harsh winter conditions led residents to predominantly stay indoors, using braziers to keep warm. The incident was met with condolences from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.
- Country:
- India
A heartbreaking incident occurred in the Pandrethan area of the city on Sunday, where a family of five was found dead due to asphyxiation, according to official reports.
The deceased, a couple and their three children originally from Uri, Baramulla district, were discovered in the evening in their rented home. Neighbors became concerned when they noticed no activity from the family during the day, leading them to alert the authorities.
The valley is experiencing a severe 40-day winter period, prompting families to stay inside, using braziers for warmth. Both Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed their sorrow for the tragic event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift
Tragedy Strikes in Sohana: Building Collapse Spurs Massive Rescue Operation
Pre-Test Injuries: Rohit Sharma and Akash Deep Face Challenges
Real-Life Drama Unfolds During 'Pushpa 2' Screening: Wanted Man Arrested
Sports World Shaken: Key Transfers, Injuries, and Tributes