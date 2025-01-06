Tragic Family Loss in Pandrethan: A Winter's Tale

A heartbreaking incident occurred in the Pandrethan area of the city on Sunday, where a family of five was found dead due to asphyxiation, according to official reports.

The deceased, a couple and their three children originally from Uri, Baramulla district, were discovered in the evening in their rented home. Neighbors became concerned when they noticed no activity from the family during the day, leading them to alert the authorities.

The valley is experiencing a severe 40-day winter period, prompting families to stay inside, using braziers for warmth. Both Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed their sorrow for the tragic event.

