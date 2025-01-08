Blazing Inferno: Los Angeles Under Siege

A wildfire erupted in Los Angeles on Tuesday, scorching 200 acres of land and imperiling upscale neighborhoods. The Pacific Palisades blaze prompted mass evacuations after officials highlighted extreme fire hazards due to dry, forceful winds.

The fire, ignited between Santa Monica and Malibu, compelled the Los Angeles Fire Department to issue evacuation commands from Topanga Canyon to the coastline. Thick smoke was observable from miles away as blazing flames approached residences, urged by the fierce Santa Ana winds.

The National Weather Service preemptively declared an extreme fire alert for Los Angeles County, forecasting potent wind impacts. In response, Mayor Karen Bass initiated emergency protocols to brace for likely power outages. Captain Erik Scott alerted the public to remain vigilant against the looming wildfire threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)