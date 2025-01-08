Inferno in Pacific Palisades: High Winds Fuel Devastating Wildfire

A raging wildfire swept through Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles on Tuesday, leading to widespread evacuations and panic. Around 30,000 residents were forced to flee as the fire consumed over 1,262 acres, driven by powerful winds and dry conditions that local authorities had warned about earlier.

The blaze spread rapidly overnight, raising fears of more evacuations. Residents described harrowing escapes as flying embers ignited vegetation near homes and along key roads like Sunset Boulevard. The Los Angeles Fire Department, aided by aerial water drops, battled the inferno threatening numerous neighborhoods.

Traffic chaos ensued with only a few routes available for escape. The National Weather Service had issued extreme fire condition alerts, forecasting significant wind gusts. Governor Newsom emphasized mobilizing firefighting resources, anticipating multiple fires due to the unforgiving weather. The situation remains precarious with potential for additional outbreaks.

