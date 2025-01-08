Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Los Angeles

A rapidly growing wildfire blazed through an upscale section of Los Angeles on Tuesday, destroying homes and causing massive traffic jams as thousands of residents evacuated under plumes of smoke that enveloped much of the area. Approximately 2,921 acres of the Pacific Palisades between Santa Monica and Malibu have been scorched, officials reported.

The wildfire spread further as officials predicted worsening wind conditions overnight, risking more neighborhoods. Northern Santa Monica issued evacuation orders. Witnesses saw homes on fire as flames almost reached cars during the hurried evacuation down Topanga Canyon to the Pacific.

Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley reported no injuries despite over 25,000 people in 10,000 homes being threatened. Aerial efforts to combat the fires included aircraft retrieving seawater. Flames approached the Getty Villa museum, claiming no art due to extensive preventive measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)