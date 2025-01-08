Chilling Temperatures: Sikkim's Snow-Capped Challenge
The northern regions of Sikkim were hit by heavy snowfall, leading to a significant temperature drop. Black ice has made roads to Nathula and Tsomgo Lake hazardous. The Tourism department has suspended permits, and authorities are working to clear the roads and monitor weather conditions to ensure safety.
- Country:
- India
The recent heavy snowfall in Sikkim's upper regions has resulted in a dramatic drop in temperatures, officials reported on Wednesday. The adverse weather conditions have created challenging travel conditions.
Black ice has formed at Thulo Khola, rendering the roads to Nathula and Tsomgo Lake treacherous. Consequently, the Tourism department has halted the issuance of travel permits to these destinations until further notice.
Authorities are using all available resources to clear the snow and ensure road safety, but it may take a few days. The administration remains vigilant, continually assessing the weather and road conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)