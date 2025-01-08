Chilling Temperatures: Sikkim's Snow-Capped Challenge

The recent heavy snowfall in Sikkim's upper regions has resulted in a dramatic drop in temperatures, officials reported on Wednesday. The adverse weather conditions have created challenging travel conditions.

Black ice has formed at Thulo Khola, rendering the roads to Nathula and Tsomgo Lake treacherous. Consequently, the Tourism department has halted the issuance of travel permits to these destinations until further notice.

Authorities are using all available resources to clear the snow and ensure road safety, but it may take a few days. The administration remains vigilant, continually assessing the weather and road conditions.

