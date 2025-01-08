Wildfires Sweep Los Angeles: Evacuations and Impacts
A massive wildfire engulfed Los Angeles, forcing over 30,000 evacuations and destroying buildings. Multiple fires, including Palisades and Eaton Fires, spread rapidly, with strong winds worsening conditions. Emergency responses and evacuations were widespread, affecting nursing homes and residents, including celebrities. The situation prompted a state of emergency declaration.
A devastating wildfire tore through Los Angeles on Tuesday, destroying numerous buildings and forcing over 30,000 people to flee. Strong winds have exacerbated the situation, making it difficult for emergency crews to contain the rapidly spreading blazes.
The Palisades Fire has burned at least 2,921 acres near Santa Monica and Malibu, while the Eaton Fire expanded rapidly near Pasadena. Fire authorities have reported injuries and significant structural damage, posing a threat to thousands of homes.
In response, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency, and federal assistance has been requested. The fires have disrupted President Joe Biden's schedule, grounding Air Force One in Los Angeles, as officials continue to monitor the perilous situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
