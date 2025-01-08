Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Braces for Intense Cold Wave and Dense Fog

Himachal Pradesh faces a severe cold wave, dense fog, and ground frost warnings in several districts. With temperatures dropping significantly, the Met office predicts more snow and rain due to a fresh Western disturbance. The region also suffers from notable rain deficits this winter season.

On Wednesday, the meteorological station in Shimla issued a yellow warning for cold wave conditions, ground frost, and dense fog in five of Himachal Pradesh's 12 districts: Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, and Mandi.

Continuing the warning for Thursday, the department predicted dense fog on Friday as well. Una district experienced a harsh cold wave on Tuesday night, with minimum temperatures plummeting to 1.2 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Tabo in the tribal Lahaul and Spiti district recorded the coldest night temperature, dropping to minus 13.6 degrees Celsius.

The Met department forecasts a fresh Western disturbance affecting Northwest India from January 11 onwards, bringing rain and snow to various regions. Officials advised residents in districts affected by cold waves to wear warm clothing and take precautions to protect against the cold.

