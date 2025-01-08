Himachal Pradesh Braces for Intense Cold Wave and Dense Fog

On Wednesday, the meteorological station in Shimla issued a yellow warning for cold wave conditions, ground frost, and dense fog in five of Himachal Pradesh's 12 districts: Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, and Mandi.

Continuing the warning for Thursday, the department predicted dense fog on Friday as well. Una district experienced a harsh cold wave on Tuesday night, with minimum temperatures plummeting to 1.2 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Tabo in the tribal Lahaul and Spiti district recorded the coldest night temperature, dropping to minus 13.6 degrees Celsius.

The Met department forecasts a fresh Western disturbance affecting Northwest India from January 11 onwards, bringing rain and snow to various regions. Officials advised residents in districts affected by cold waves to wear warm clothing and take precautions to protect against the cold.

(With inputs from agencies.)