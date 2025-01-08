Historic Investments Herald New Era for Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has declared Wednesday a historic milestone for Andhra Pradesh, following the inauguration and foundation-laying of projects valuing over Rs 2 lakh crore by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Prime Minister, through a virtual meeting, initiated several significant infrastructural projects, including a new railway zone in Visakhapatnam and NTPC's green hydrogen hub in Pudimadaka, along with various rail and road initiatives across the state.

Naidu praised the Prime Minister for his prompt dedication to the southern state's development after the 2024 elections and expressed optimism about further advancements, noting the TDP-led NDA alliance's electoral triumphs and ambitious Super Six schemes for state welfare.

