Rekha Gupta's Inauguration Signals New Era of Women Empowerment in Delhi

In a significant move for women's empowerment, Rekha Gupta was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi on Thursday. The ceremony was attended by prominent figures and received accolades from several Union Ministers and NDA leaders.

Union Minister Harsh Malhotra highlighted how Prime Minister Narendra Modi has championed women in leadership roles, stating that the BJP government is keen to serve the citizens of Delhi effectively. Malhotra stressed the importance of the mandate given to the BJP in the Delhi elections.

BJP leader Tarun Chugh described the event as a 'historic occasion', emphasizing how a 'normal worker' within the party has risen to such a position of governance. He expressed confidence that Delhi would play a vital role in realizing PM Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha celebrated the BJP's win in Delhi as a 'national victory', reflecting the nation's sentiment. Sinha also remarked on PM Modi's commitment to women's empowerment, contrasting Rekha Gupta's appointment with Arvind Kejriwal's prior leadership.

Further echoes of support came from Ravi Kishan, BJP MP, who noted the excitement among women in Delhi, and Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, who praised the unity and strength displayed by the NDA.

Earlier, PM Modi had extended his personal congratulations to Gupta, emphasizing her steady climb from grassroots political activism to the pinnacle of power, expressing confidence in her ability to spur Delhi's growth and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)