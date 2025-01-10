La Nina Characteristics Emerging: Japan's Weather Update

Japan's weather bureau announced on Friday that there are currently no clear indications of either El Nino or La Nina phenomena. However, they noted that characteristics of La Nina are becoming more apparent.

The bureau further stated there is an 80% likelihood of experiencing normal weather conditions as spring approaches.

El Nino refers to a warming of the ocean surface in the eastern and central Pacific, while La Nina is noted for unusually cold ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific, which impacts severe weather events like floods and droughts globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)