Left Menu

La Nina Characteristics Emerging: Japan's Weather Update

Japan's weather bureau reports no definitive signs of El Nino or La Nina phenomena, although La Nina characteristics are becoming more apparent. An 80% chance of normal climate conditions is predicted towards spring. El Nino warms ocean temperatures, while La Nina leads to colder conditions and affects global weather patterns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 10-01-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 10:36 IST
La Nina Characteristics Emerging: Japan's Weather Update
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's weather bureau announced on Friday that there are currently no clear indications of either El Nino or La Nina phenomena. However, they noted that characteristics of La Nina are becoming more apparent.

The bureau further stated there is an 80% likelihood of experiencing normal weather conditions as spring approaches.

El Nino refers to a warming of the ocean surface in the eastern and central Pacific, while La Nina is noted for unusually cold ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific, which impacts severe weather events like floods and droughts globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Chatbots and morality: How AI shapes human judgments

From promise to peril: Understanding and addressing AI toxicity

Balancing innovation and ethics in AI-driven healthcare

A smarter way to learn: Harnessing machine learning for personalized programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025