High Court Takes Action for Maharashtra Wetlands Conservation

The Bombay High Court on Friday took the initiative to start a public interest litigation on its own behalf for the conservation and preservation of wetlands in Maharashtra.

Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar announced the action based on a Supreme Court directive from December 2024. The Supreme Court had called on all high courts to initiate proceedings to protect wetlands, recognizing them as Ramsar Convention sites of international significance.

The court issued notices to key entities including the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests, the Maharashtra government, and the Maharashtra Wetlands Authority. It also appointed senior counsel Janak Dwarkadas as an amicus curiae to assist in the proceedings, which are scheduled for further discussion on February 25.

