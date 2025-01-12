Left Menu

Relief in the Capital: Stage-III Air Quality Curbs Lifted

The authorities lifted Stage-III air pollution restrictions in Delhi-NCR due to improved air quality, attributed to light rainfall linked to Western Disturbance. The AQI dropped below the critical threshold. The lifted measures included a ban on non-essential construction and restricted use of certain vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 18:43 IST
Relief in the Capital: Stage-III Air Quality Curbs Lifted
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, the Centre's panel for Delhi-NCR announced the withdrawal of Stage-III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), as air quality levels showed significant improvement. This decision followed favorable meteorological conditions that mitigated pollution.

Experts attribute the dip in pollution levels to light rainfall in Delhi, triggered by a Western Disturbance—a weather phenomenon originating in the Mediterranean that brings winter rain and snow to northwest India. The rainfall led to an air quality index (AQI) of 278, well below the threshold of 350 required for Stage-III measures.

The Stage-III restrictions, now lifted, included bans on non-essential construction work and restricted the usage of BS-III and BS-IV vehicles in Delhi's NCR. With expectations of another Western Disturbance around January 14–15, authorities remain vigilant for any potential changes in air quality.

Latest News

