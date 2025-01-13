Inferno Impact: Los Angeles Wildfires Threaten Lives and Homes

After a weekend of battling deadly wildfires that obliterated homes and claimed 24 lives around Los Angeles, firefighters received a brief respite with calmer weather, though forecasters predict more winds could exacerbate the situation.

The threat remains high, as burnt areas and new fires pose immense dangers. Residents previously evacuated began returning, while red flag warnings indicate severe conditions, with winds blowing up to 70 mph in the mountains. Fire officials prepare for challenging days ahead.

Efforts to combat the wildfires include deploying additional resources like water trucks and fire retardants. Yet, the weather and strong Santa Ana winds continue to ignite and spread the fires, while authorities contend with ongoing evacuations and looting concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)