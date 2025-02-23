Foiled Train Sabotage: Arrests Made in Dangerous Plot

Two individuals were apprehended for allegedly attempting to sabotage a train by placing a telephone post across the railway tracks in Kerala, authorities reported on Sunday.

According to the Kundara police FIR, the suspects strategically placed the obstruction on the Kollam-Shenkotta route, risking lives by trying to derail the Palaruvi Express.

The suspects, Rajesh (33) from Perumpuzha and Arun (39) from Ilamballur, both with criminal records, were detained on Saturday. The police are probing further into whether others were involved in the plot.

