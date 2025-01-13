Tenzing County Shaken: Aftershocks Rattle Tibet Following Major Quake
Tingri county in Tibet experienced two powerful aftershocks following a magnitude 6.8 earthquake last week. A 4.9 quake at 8:57 followed by a 5.0 aftershock resulted in no casualties reported. The previous earthquake left at least 126 dead and over 47,000 resettled in harsh winter conditions.
A rural county in Tibet, still grappling with the aftermath of last week's devastating 6.8 magnitude earthquake, was struck by two significant aftershocks on Monday night.
The China Earthquake Networks Center reported that a 4.9 magnitude tremor hit Tingri county at 8:57 p.m. local time, followed closely by a 5.0 magnitude aftershock with an epicenter just 9km away. Fortunately, no immediate casualties were reported.
A week earlier, a potent earthquake ravaged the region, claiming at least 126 lives and injuring 338. The disaster displaced over 47,000 people in Tingri to temporary shelters amid freezing temperatures, highlighting the area's vulnerability due to its seismic-prone location.
(With inputs from agencies.)
