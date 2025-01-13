Left Menu

Tenzing County Shaken: Aftershocks Rattle Tibet Following Major Quake

Tingri county in Tibet experienced two powerful aftershocks following a magnitude 6.8 earthquake last week. A 4.9 quake at 8:57 followed by a 5.0 aftershock resulted in no casualties reported. The previous earthquake left at least 126 dead and over 47,000 resettled in harsh winter conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 20:11 IST
Tenzing County Shaken: Aftershocks Rattle Tibet Following Major Quake
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A rural county in Tibet, still grappling with the aftermath of last week's devastating 6.8 magnitude earthquake, was struck by two significant aftershocks on Monday night.

The China Earthquake Networks Center reported that a 4.9 magnitude tremor hit Tingri county at 8:57 p.m. local time, followed closely by a 5.0 magnitude aftershock with an epicenter just 9km away. Fortunately, no immediate casualties were reported.

A week earlier, a potent earthquake ravaged the region, claiming at least 126 lives and injuring 338. The disaster displaced over 47,000 people in Tingri to temporary shelters amid freezing temperatures, highlighting the area's vulnerability due to its seismic-prone location.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025