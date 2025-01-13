Tremors and Tsunamis: Quake Rattles Japan's Southwestern Shores

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.9 on the Richter scale jolted the southwestern region of Japan late Monday, according to the country's Meteorological Agency. Authorities urged citizens to avoid coastal zones due to an accompanying tsunami threat.

Tsunami alerts were issued for Miyazaki Prefecture on Kyushu island and nearby Kochi Prefecture on Shikoku island soon after the tremor struck at 9:19 pm local time. Although no major damages were reported immediately, precautionary evacuations were advised for residents in certain coastal areas. A minor injury was confirmed in Kyushu, where a man fell down stairs, while train services were suspended at Miyazaki Station, causing passenger disruptions.

According to NHK TV, tsunami waves up to 1 meter high reached land within 30 minutes, with Miyazaki Port experiencing a smaller surge of 20 cm. The earthquake, centered at a depth of 30 km, affected a broad area of Kyushu, the main southwest island. Despite the seismic event, electricity and nuclear plant monitoring systems remained stable. The nation's meteorologists convened late Monday to assess potential links between this quake and historic Nankai Trough seismic activities.

