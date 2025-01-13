Birds Rescued Amid Makar Sankranti Kite Flying Risks
More than two dozen birds were rescued in Mumbai due to 'manja' injuries during a camp preceding Makar Sankranti. Despite a ban, kite enthusiasts often use dangerous nylon string. The camp was organized by RAWW and the forest department to save and treat injured birds.
In a concerted effort to safeguard wildlife during Makar Sankranti festivities, more than two dozen birds were rescued across Mumbai after suffering injuries from 'manja', a banned kite string. The dangerous practice continues to harm animals, despite prohibitions.
The operation was conducted by the NGO Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) in collaboration with the forest department. With Makar Sankranti being associated with kite flying, the use of nylon-reinforced strings, often laced with glass, remains a major concern for wildlife and human safety.
Among the birds rescued were flamingos, eagle owls, kites, parakeets, pigeons, and crows. They are currently receiving treatment under the care of veterinary experts. Pawan Sharma, RAWW's founder president, emphasized the severity of the injuries, noting that some birds may not be able to fly again, while Dr. Rina Dev of Riwild Sanctuary shared similar concerns about a lasting impact on affected wildlife.
