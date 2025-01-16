Left Menu

Delhi Residents Demand Urgent Civic Improvements Ahead of Elections

As Delhi Assembly polls approach, citizens express major civic concerns including poor road conditions, contaminated water, and rising pollution. Initiatives like waste management and greener spaces are suggested as solutions. Residents hope the new government will address these pressing issues for a better living environment.

Updated: 16-01-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 12:04 IST
Delhi Residents Demand Urgent Civic Improvements Ahead of Elections
As the Delhi Assembly elections near, residents across the national capital are voicing their frustrations over unresolved civic issues. Key concerns include deteriorating road conditions, water contamination, and increasing pollution, which are adversely affecting daily life.

Communities like Seelampur and Hardevpuri are struggling with poor infrastructure, from narrow lanes leading to parking congestion to a lack of green cover exacerbating pollution levels. Residents are calling for urgent government intervention to address these challenges post-elections.

Environmental advocate Verhean Khanna emphasized the need for improved waste management systems, while others highlighted the dangers posed by drainage overflows and stray cattle. As voting day approaches, the electorate hopes for actionable solutions from future leaders to improve the city’s living conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

