Historic Inauguration Moves Indoors Amid Arctic Blast

For the first time in 40 years, a U.S. presidential inauguration will be held indoors due to a severe cold front. President-elect Donald Trump announced the move to the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, citing safety concerns. The last indoor ceremony was for President Ronald Reagan in 1985.

Updated: 17-01-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 23:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move marked by unprecedented weather concerns, President-elect Donald Trump has announced that his inauguration will be held indoors at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. This decision comes amid an Arctic blast sweeping the nation, prompting safety concerns about the frigid outdoor conditions.

The decision marks the first time in four decades that a presidential inauguration has been moved indoors, harking back to Ronald Reagan's second inauguration in 1985. The National Weather Service forecasts temperatures to feel much colder due to the wind chill during Trump's swearing-in ceremony.

Supporters will be able to view the ceremony on screens inside Washington's Capital One Arena, with associated events and the presidential parade also relocated indoors. Trump intends to join attendees at the arena, continuing his tradition of engaging directly with his supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

