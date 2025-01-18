Left Menu

Rajasthan's Weather Woes: Dense Fog and Chilly Temperatures

Rajasthan faces severe cold and reduced visibility from dense fog, recording low temperatures, with Sirohi hitting 4.9°C. Road accidents occurred due to fog on Jaipur-Ajmer highway, leaving two injured. A new western disturbance may bring light rain on January 21 and 22.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 18-01-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 15:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan continues to suffer from a cold snap, with dense fog blanketing many areas, drastically reducing visibility.

The Meteorological Centre in Jaipur reported the coldest temperature in Sirohi at 4.9 degrees Celsius, as the region endured mostly dry weather over the last 24 hours.

Low temperatures were widespread, including Sikar, Pilani, Sangaria, and Ajmer, leading to a series of road accidents on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway, although no serious injuries were reported. Light rain is anticipated on January 21 and 22 due to a new western disturbance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

