EKI Energy Services Commits to a Greener Future: 42% Emission Reduction by 2030

EKI Energy Services, a prominent figure in the environmental sector, on Monday pledged to slash its greenhouse gas emissions by 42% come 2030. This significant move aligns with the targets outlined by the UK-based Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a collaboration seeking to anchor emission goals in climate science.

Having set 2023 as the baseline year, EKI is determined to achieve the emission reductions across Scope 1 and Scope 2 categories within the next decade. This ambitious plan not only underscores the firm's commitment to sustainability but has also received approval from an international climate action body, affirming its alignment with rigorous global standards.

"This partnership with SBTi marks a crucial step in our low-carbon transformation journey," stated Manish Dabkara, EKI's CMD. The firm is poised to aid clients in driving substantial environmental impact and enhancing resilience to climate change within a robust framework provided by SBTi, itself backed by notable global organizations like the World Resources Institute and the World Wide Fund for Nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)