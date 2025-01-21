Global Repercussions: U.S. Withdraws from Paris Climate Deal Again

President Donald Trump has confirmed plans for the United States to exit the Paris climate agreement, marking the second withdrawal from the international accord. The U.S., historically the largest emitter of greenhouse gases, now steps away from global climate initiatives aimed at reducing global warming.

The announcement has been met with strong reactions from world leaders and environmental groups. Critics argue that the decision undermines international efforts to cap rising global temperatures. However, many regional governments and states within the United States have vowed to maintain climate commitments.

Global leaders stress the importance of U.S. participation in climate finance and clean energy efforts. They call for multilateral cooperation to confront climate challenges, emphasizing that the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change offers the best platform for fostering international accountability and collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)