Left Menu

Global Repercussions: U.S. Withdraws from Paris Climate Deal Again

President Donald Trump has announced the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement, a move widely expected since his election. This decision jeopardizes efforts to limit global warming, drawing both criticism and support. Global leaders emphasize the need for multilateral collaboration and sustained climate action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2025 02:35 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 02:35 IST
Global Repercussions: U.S. Withdraws from Paris Climate Deal Again
President Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has confirmed plans for the United States to exit the Paris climate agreement, marking the second withdrawal from the international accord. The U.S., historically the largest emitter of greenhouse gases, now steps away from global climate initiatives aimed at reducing global warming.

The announcement has been met with strong reactions from world leaders and environmental groups. Critics argue that the decision undermines international efforts to cap rising global temperatures. However, many regional governments and states within the United States have vowed to maintain climate commitments.

Global leaders stress the importance of U.S. participation in climate finance and clean energy efforts. They call for multilateral cooperation to confront climate challenges, emphasizing that the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change offers the best platform for fostering international accountability and collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025