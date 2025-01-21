Left Menu

Nepal's Commitment to Net Zero: Aiming High in the Himalayas

Nepal pledges to achieve net zero emissions by 2045 amid alarming climate changes impacting its mountains. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli announces hosting the Sagarmatha Sambaad in May to discuss climate issues. Despite a low carbon footprint, Nepal faces severe climatic consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 21-01-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 18:29 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal has reiterated its commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2045 as it gears up to host the Sagarmatha Sambaad in May. The announcement was made by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli alongside remarks on the melting snow cover of the country's once-glittering mountains.

Oli emphasized Nepal's unwavering focus on climate action despite its minimal carbon footprint. The Sagarmatha Sambaad, a multi-stakeholder international dialogue, will for the first time center on vital issues like climate change and melting glaciers.

The government plans to use the forum to address the environmental challenges confronting the country, setting it as part of the International Year of Glaciers' Preservation, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

