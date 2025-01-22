Tragedy in Central Java: Landslide Claims Lives and Leaves Many Missing
A devastating landslide in Indonesia's Central Java province has resulted in 17 fatalities and 13 missing persons. Torrential rain triggered the disaster in Pekalongan, complicating rescue efforts by local authorities. As the search continues, rescuers are battling adverse weather conditions, with more heavy rain forecasted in the coming days.
In a heart-wrenching disaster, a landslide in Indonesia's Central Java province has taken the lives of at least 17 individuals, while 13 others remain unaccounted for as of Wednesday. The catastrophe was prompted by relentless torrential rains in Pekalongan, said officials.
Approximately 300 rescuers, supported by police and military personnel, have been urgently deployed to search for the missing, according to Zulhawari Agustianto, spokesperson for the local rescue operations. Rescue efforts are hampered by difficult conditions, including heavy rain and thick fog.
Images from the disaster zone reveal extensive damage, with roads, homes, and rice fields buried under mud and debris. Authorities are bracing for further challenges, as the forecast suggests continued rainfall, potentially leading to more landslides and flash floods in the coming days.
