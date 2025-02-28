Himachal CM Warns Citizens Amid Torrential Rains and Snowfall

As Himachal Pradesh grapples with relentless rain and snowfall, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has made a fervent appeal for residents to exercise caution. Many areas, including Kullu district, are experiencing severe weather disruptions, with rivers overflowing and causing floods and landslides.

The Chief Minister stated, "I have been monitoring the situation. I urge everyone to follow the administration's guidelines and remain cautious." Directed actions include opening dam gates to manage the swollen rivers. Deputy Commissioners in Kullu, Lahaul, and Spiti have been in contact with Sukhu to mitigate the crisis.

Significant snowfall has been reported in high-altitude regions, and the Meteorological Centre in Shimla has issued alerts for additional precipitation across multiple districts. Deputy Commissioner of Kullu, Torul S Ravish, advised residents to stay indoors, highlighting blocked roads and power outages. Efforts to restore services are ongoing, with officials anxious about landslide threats exacerbating the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)