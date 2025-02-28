Left Menu

Himachal CM Warns Citizens Amid Torrential Rains and Snowfall

Himachal Pradesh faces heavy rains and snowfall, prompting Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to urge caution. Floods and landslides have disrupted services in Kullu, blocking roads and power supply. Authorities have issued alerts and are working to restore normalcy. Citizens are advised to stay indoors until conditions improve.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

As Himachal Pradesh grapples with relentless rain and snowfall, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has made a fervent appeal for residents to exercise caution. Many areas, including Kullu district, are experiencing severe weather disruptions, with rivers overflowing and causing floods and landslides.

The Chief Minister stated, "I have been monitoring the situation. I urge everyone to follow the administration's guidelines and remain cautious." Directed actions include opening dam gates to manage the swollen rivers. Deputy Commissioners in Kullu, Lahaul, and Spiti have been in contact with Sukhu to mitigate the crisis.

Significant snowfall has been reported in high-altitude regions, and the Meteorological Centre in Shimla has issued alerts for additional precipitation across multiple districts. Deputy Commissioner of Kullu, Torul S Ravish, advised residents to stay indoors, highlighting blocked roads and power outages. Efforts to restore services are ongoing, with officials anxious about landslide threats exacerbating the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

