Himachal Devastated: Torrential Rains Cause Havoc in Kullu

In a relentless onslaught, torrential rains have caused widespread flooding and landslides across Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district. Numerous roads are blocked, vehicles have been swept away, and essential services like electricity and drinking water remain disrupted.

The district administration has urged residents, especially those near rivers and drains, to remain indoors. Deputy Commissioner Kullu, Torul S Ravish, reported on blocked link roads and increased water levels. Efforts are ongoing to restore power amid heavy rain that led to the closure of educational institutions.

Landslides have been reported from multiple locations. Executive Officer Anubhav Sharma detailed disruptions in areas like Akhara, Sultanpur Palace road, and Gandhinagar, where efforts to clear blockages are underway. Kullu Municipal Council's Gopal Krishan Mahant noted significant damages due to diverted floodwaters affecting local markets.

