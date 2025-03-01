Himachal Pradesh Faces Chaos as Torrential Rains Trigger Floods and Landslides

In a dire turn of events, incessant torrential rains have unleashed flash floods in the lower areas of Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh, sweeping away vehicles and trapping them in sludge. Landslides have been reported, further aggravating the situation as visuals depict stranded vehicles in deep sludge.

The Met Department has predicted light snowfall in the districts of Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, and the higher reaches of Kullu, attributing the extreme weather conditions to a Western Disturbance. Roads, including five National Highways, have been blocked, affecting 583 routes. Furthermore, power supply has been disrupted with 2263 distribution transformers down and 279 water supply schemes impacted.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urges the public to maintain distance from rivers and streams amidst adverse conditions. Emphasizing caution, Sukhu has directed the opening of power project dam gates to mitigate further flooding. The Deputy Commissioners of Kullu, Lahaul, and Spiti report increased snow in Lahaul and Spiti with continuous alerts for heavy rains and snowfall in the state. Public institutions remain shuttered as authorities work to restore normalcy.

