Swift Response Saves Arunachal Villages from Wildfire

A wildfire erupted near the Tawang Chu river in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday morning, causing alarm among nearby residents. The fire, which quickly spread, posed a serious threat to the villages of Sagkyur and surrounding areas, district officials reported.

In a concerted and swift effort, the Lungla administration, aided by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indian Army personnel from the Tawang Brigade, local police, and community members, managed to contain the fire from reaching residential regions, effectively preventing potential loss of life and property.

However, the fire persists in the densely forested areas due to the region's steep and inaccessible terrain. Authorities remain vigilant, coordinating efforts on the ground under the leadership of Lungla's additional deputy commissioner Ama Nungnu Mara and district disaster management officer Genden Tsomu, to prevent further spreading.

(With inputs from agencies.)