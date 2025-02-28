Nagaland's Battle Against TB: Health Initiative Reaches 34 Villages

A dedicated team from Kohima district TB Centre has embarked on a mission to increase awareness and facilitate the early detection and treatment of Tuberculosis (TB) across 34 villages in Nagaland's capital.

Villagers received free on-the-spot lung X-rays to identify possible cases of TB, along with medical consultations that included checking blood pressure, blood sugar, and hepatitis B & C, according to Kohima District TB Officer Dr. Chibenthung Kithan. The initiative aims not only to provide early treatment but also to prevent new cases from arising.

Emphasizing the importance of the 12-dose TB preventive treatment plan, Dr. Kithan urged villagers to avail of this free service over a three-month period. He further encouraged ASHA and Anganwadi workers to assist health centers in spreading awareness to combat TB stigma and ultimately strive for a TB-free capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)